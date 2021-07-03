https://mediarightnews.com/kirstie-alley-enrages-democrats-trashes-progressivism-and-claims-that-being-too-open-minded-will-eventually-lead-to-pedophilia/

Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley took to Twitter to go after left-wing ideologies and seemed to tick off more than just a few dissenters of hers. Alley, who often bucks the trend of what most famous Hollywood actresses and comedians usually have to say, was and likely still is a staunch supporter of former President Trump’s.

After posting a few “controversial” opinions to her large follower base on Twitter, she took a little time for banter and back and forth with many of the people her comments were aimed at for some time. After a while it appears she realized she spent a good amount of time battling it out with people on the internet and decided to call it quits for a period of time, but not without a lot of drama already having unfolded (and still going).

“Damn it I’ve gotta go to work!! It was so much fun battling each other. Not quite as fun as Battlebots but still”

Before that though, one of the most controversial tweets she posted seemed to enrage many left-wing Twitter users, although it may be hard for some of them to try actually prove her wrong. Alley took aim at perceived sexual depravity going on within Hollywood, and Hollywood culture.

Many have suggested that continued sexual liberation would be a slippery slope, potentially leading to dark and scary consequences. Alley pointed out that in her opinion, with the way people are making it seem like almost anything is ok these days, pedophilia could be next.

“People are becoming so “open minded” that down the road they will support pediphilia [sic] as people “just loving children” You think I’m kidding. I’m not. It’s the direction this insanity is headed. You can “ok boomer” me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change.” she tweeted:

She continued, (not necessarily in particular order), “AND now with all this sex “education” more girls than ever are getting pregnant and abortion rates are out the roof… sooooooo what’s YOUR point?”

“I’m kinda on a roll but my heart’s heavy with the shit that’s being crammed down our kid’s throats. A “moral code” is not old fashioned. Morals are simply guidelines for better survival. Explicit sexual “education” and “select” ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival.”

She went on as being one with experience with Hollywood to talk the culture and how it may be affecting society, “No other generation has had such easy access to the underbelly of humanity. SO many screens & chronic bombardment of images and concepts. Our current society would have been praising Caligula. Protect your children.”

“Was watching TV …we’ve gone too far in my opinion. I feel sorry for our children. Their exposure to everything perverse on every kind of screen is mind boggling. And even more tragic, it’s being hyped as “normal”.”

Many more responses and arguments can be found on Twitter if you are interesting in reading more of what she has to say or what her angry detractors are saying back to her.