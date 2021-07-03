https://thelibertydaily.com/live-president-trumps-rally-in-sarasota-florida/

Watch the leadup to President Trump speaking in Sarasota, Florida. Then, watch the rally itself. This livestream will be available all day. We will monitor it for issues and we have alternative streams available to post in case something happens to this one.

Below, we have the stream from Trump’s brand new Rumble channel which will go live once he speaks tonight. It will be interesting to see how it is produced as it will hint at the Trump organization’s future plans for streaming and potentially broadcasting events.

