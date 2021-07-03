https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i95-shut-down-massachusetts-police-surround-group-of-armed-men-claiming-to-not-recognize-laws/

Rise of the Moors — Live streaming from I-95

A group identifying as Rise of the Moors posted multiple videos since the initial police interaction.

Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey is identified on the group’s website as the Moorish American Consular for the organization. His biography on the group’s website lists him as having served in the United States Marine Corps.

“We’re not anti-government, we’re not anti-police, we’re not sovereign citizens, we’re not Black-identity extremists,” he said during a livestreamed video posted to YouTube Saturday morning.

“Police seen us on the side of the road with our guns secured. We were afraid so we got out with our arms.”

He claims in video the group was following federal law and should be allowed to travel across state lines with their weapons. A firearms license is required to possess or carry firearms in Massachusetts.

A bizarre incident is playing out Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: “during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline” near Interstate Highway 95.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston. The group was dressed in military-style uniforms, carried tactical gear like body cameras and helmets and had long guns slung over their shoulders.

They told officials they were on their way to Maine from Rhode Island for “training,” Col. Christopher Mason said. Officials said they made two arrests and the rest of the group, which calls itself “Moorish American Arms,” fled into a wooded area that is now surrounded by police.

A stretch of I-95 is closed and there are shelter-in-place orders for people who live nearby.

