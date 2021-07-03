https://www.oann.com/mlb-roundup-hbp-leads-braves-to-1-0-win-over-marlins/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mlb-roundup-hbp-leads-braves-to-1-0-win-over-marlins



July 3, 2021

A crazy first inning, which included the ejection of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, manager Don Mattingly and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., helped the host Atlanta Braves escape with a 1-0 victory Friday night.

Lopez hit Braves’ leadoff man Ronald Acuna Jr. with the first pitch of the game, which prompted a meeting from the umpires and an eventual ejection of Lopez.

Acuna ended up scoring later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Ozzie Albies, which was enough to edge the Marlins and saddle Lopez with a loss; the first time a pitcher has lost a game throwing just one pitch since Baltimore’s Art Schallock in 1955.

Will Smith, Atlanta’s sixth pitcher of the day, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and earned his 17th save. It was the fourth straight inning in which Miami was unable to convert offensive opportunities.

Mariners 5, Rangers 4 (10 innings)

Jake Fraley singled home the winning run in the 10th inning as Seattle defeated Texas, the Rangers’ 13th consecutive loss at the Mariners.

Fraley and Luis Torrens hit solo homers for the Mariners, who won their third consecutive game and prevailed for the 13th time in the past 17.

Texas’ Joey Gallo went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts to snap his streak of five straight games with a home run.

Phillies 4, Padres 3 (10 innings)

Pinch hitter Brad Miller hit a walk-off double off the wall in deep center field in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift host Philadelphia past San Diego.

Jean Segura added two hits for the Phillies, who had a 3-0 lead before giving up three runs in the ninth inning. Didi Gregorius returned from the injured list and had a home run. Zack Wheeler gave up four hits, struck out nine and walked none in 7 2/3 innings.

Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs while Fernando Tatis Jr. had two doubles and an RBI for the Padres. Starting pitcher Chris Paddack tossed seven innings and allowed four hits and three runs.

Brewers 7, Pirates 2

Visiting Milwaukee rode three early homers to its 10th straight win, defeating Pittsburgh.

Willy Adames, Jace Peterson and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit solo homers, Tyrone Taylor added a two-run triple and Keston Hiura an RBI single for the Brewers.

Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser (5-5) gave up one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings, with two walks and five strikeouts. Pittsburgh starter J.T. Brubaker (4-8) pitched six innings, allowing five runs and six hits, with one walk and six strikeouts.

Dodgers 10, Nationals 5

Justin Turner homered for one of his three hits and Mookie Betts rapped a go-ahead two-run single during Los Angeles’ nine-run seventh inning, as the visiting Dodgers rallied for the victory over Washington.

Turner’s solo homer in the fourth and three other hits were all Los Angeles managed against Washington star Max Scherzer through the first six innings. However, once Scherzer, who struck out eight, exited the game, the Dodgers’ bats came alive.

Washington has dropped the first two of this four-game set after winning four in a row. Making matters potentially worse for the Nationals, slugger Kyle Schwarber, the NL Player of the Month for June after hitting 16 of his 25 home runs, exited in the second inning with an apparent leg injury.

Blue Jays 11, Rays 1

Alek Manoah struck out a career-best 10 hitters, George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two-run homers and Toronto defeated visiting Tampa Bay at Buffalo.

Marcus Semien added a solo homer for the Blue Jays, who snapped a two-game losing streak by winning the opener of a three-game series. Francisco Mejia had two doubles for the Rays, who have lost four in a row.

Manoah (2-0) allowed no runs, three hits and one walk in a career-best seven innings.

Reds 2, Cubs 1

Joey Votto’s two-out, two-run double erased a 1-0 deficit while Kyle Farmer, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez made spectacular plays in the field as Cincinnati edged visiting Chicago.

Left-hander Josh Osich (1-0) recorded the final out of the sixth inning to earn the win while Heath Hembree pitched the ninth for his second save for the Reds, who improved to 5-4 on their season-long 11-game homestand.

The struggling Cubs lost their seventh straight and 13th in 17 games while falling to 1-7 on their three-city, 10-game road trip.

Giants 11, Diamondbacks 4

Thairo Estrada belted his first career grand slam and San Francisco snapped its season-high, four-game losing streak with a win over Arizona in Phoenix.

Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered for the Giants, who have won seven of their first eight meetings against Arizona this season. Estrada had three hits and five RBIs.

Giants starter Alex Wood (7-3) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over five innings. Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (1-4) gave up three runs in two-plus innings before leaving due to right hamstring tightness.

Astros 6, Indians 3

Chas McCormick drove in a pair of runs to fuel visiting Houston to a victory over Cleveland.

Taylor Jones joined McCormick with an RBI double among his two hits. Abraham Toro also drove in a run and scored twice for the Astros. Lance McCullers Jr. (6-1) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings to win his fifth straight decision.

Cesar Hernandez belted a three-run homer and Oscar Mercado and Franmil Reyes each had three hits for the Indians.

Cardinals 9, Rockies 3

Harrison Bader hit his first career grand slam to cap a six-run 10th inning as St. Louis beat Colorado in Denver.

Yadier Molina homered among his three hits and Tommy Edman had two hits for the Cardinals, with each providing an RBI in the 10th. Alex Reyes (5-2) pitched the last two innings for St. Louis, allowing no hits and no runs.

Elias Diaz homered and doubled and C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson had two hits each for the Rockies.

Red Sox 3, Athletics 2 (10 innings)

Center fielder Enrique Hernandez hit a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th, then threw out a runner at the plate in the bottom of the inning as Boston beat host Oakland.

The Red Sox, who blew a lead in the ninth, rallied to take the opener of a three-game series. It was Boston’s eighth consecutive victory. Oakland fell for the fifth time in seven games.

After the A’s got solo home runs from Jed Lowrie in the seventh and Elvis Andrus in the ninth to pull even at 2-2, Hernandez wasted no time giving the Red Sox a new lead. He blooped Lou Trivino’s first pitch of the 10th into right-center field, scoring Michael Chavis, who had started the inning at second base.

White Sox 8, Tigers 2

Andrew Vaughn hit a double and solo homer, Gavin Sheets blasted a three-run homer, and Chicago extended its winning streak to five games by pulling away from Detroit.

Danny Mendick drove in two runs for the White Sox, who lead the season series against the Tigers, 9-2. Jake Burger, making his major league debut, had two hits and scored a run.

White Sox starter Lance Lynn (8-3) battled control issues but held the Tigers to one run on four hits. He walked five and struck out nine in six innings.

Royals 7, Twins 4

Salvador Perez had three hits, including his 20th home run of the season, as Kansas City defeated Minnesota at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first to break a nine-game losing streak.

Richard Lovelady (1-0) earned the win in relief. Scott Barlow earned his third save.

J.A. Happ (4-4) took the loss. He allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Angels 8, Orioles 7

Jared Walsh singled home Shohei Ohtani with two outs in the ninth to lift Los Angeles to a win against visiting Baltimore in the opener of their three-game series.

The Orioles brought in left-hander Paul Fry (2-3) with one out in the ninth and he walked Ohtani on five pitches. Ohtani stole second with two outs and scored on a close play at the plate after a line-drive single to right by Walsh.

Ohtani homered twice to give him a major league-leading 30 on the season, the most in franchise history before the All-Star break.

–Field Level Media

