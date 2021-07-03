https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/must-see-compare-contrast-candidate-won-2020-election-independence-day-edition/
One of these candidates received over 75 million votes in the 2020 election.
They tell us the other one had 81 million votes!
On Saturday Joe Biden traveled to Antrim County Michigan.
About 30 people turned out to see him.
President Trump traveled to Sarasota, Florida.
Over 45,000 came out to see him in a rainstorm and another 375,000 watched his live speech on RSBN Rumble.
This is incredible–
Chris
Please somebody should explain to me how President Trump lost the 2020 election?
— MATRIX💫🪐🌍 (@STARSFLYZ1) July 4, 2021