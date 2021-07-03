https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/07/03/nea-adopts-measure-to-fund-attack-machine-against-critics-of-crt-teaching-in-schools-n400309

The largest teachers union in the United States adopted a measure during its annual meeting that funds research on groups speaking out against critical race theory being taught in classrooms. The National Education Association (NEA) is budgeting $56,500 to be able to attack those who oppose the racially divisive teachings.

“NEA will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked,” the measure reads on NEA’s website. “The research, resources, and recommendations will be shared with members through NEA’s social media, an article in NEA Today, and a recorded virtual presentation/webinar.”

If this sounds like something straight out of the days of McCarthyism, it is because that is exactly what this is. The NEA wants to purge opposition to critical race theory now that parents have been awakened to what is being taught to their children, especially white children. Parents are rising up at school board meetings across the country to protest the school lessons that often pit white children against black and brown children. The psychological damage being done to white children in classrooms over racial injustices and grievances in our country’s past – being taught that white people are inherently racist- will soon come back to bite us. We’ve all seen examples of classroom assignments where white children are made to feel guilty for past wrongs in history.

The president of the NEA, Becky Pringle, penned an op-ed published in USA Today on Friday. She describes critical race theory lessons as those of truth and honesty about the history of racism in America.

”Today, more than 25 states have introduced or passed laws to censor teachers from speaking about race and racism and deny students the right to a truthful and honest education,” she wrote. “We can teach about the horrors of slavery, internment and forced resettlement. We can have honest discussions about today’s injustices and the threats to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that still exist for many. We can objectively present to students the good, bad and ugly of our past so that they can build a better, brighter future. Our students need to learn about the times when this country has lived up to its promise, and when it has not. Honesty. That’s what they need from us. Truth. That’s what they expect.”

So, the NEA will look into groups like the Heritage Foundation and individuals like the Manhattan Institute’s Chris Rufo.

The national teachers union is funding an attack machine against me, @Gundisalvus, and our allies. We were born for this fight—and will show no mercy to the corrupt ideologues who are ruining American education. Swords up!⚔ https://t.co/TmOP0f5mRc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 1, 2021

Billed at $56,500, the measure was marked as “adopted as amended.” It specifically called out groups like the Heritage Foundation, which has published anti-CRT messaging from Rufo. “The attacks on anti-racist teachers are increasing, coordinated by well-funded organizations such as the Heritage Foundation,” it reads. “We need to be better prepared to respond to these attacks so that our members can continue this important work.”

If we have learned anything during the coronavirus pandemic it is how powerful teachers’ unions are and their control of the Democrat Party. Teacher unions objected to returning to their classrooms even after all scientific research pointed to the fact that children are safe in classrooms, especially with precautions taken such as social distancing and mask mandates. Teachers were among those who were given top priority for vaccines, they were moved to the front of the line with first responders and medical professionals. There was truly no excuse for school children to be subjected to missing a year, or more, of school in classrooms, with their friends and schoolmates.

During the annual meeting, the NEA made a new demand in order for teachers to return to in-person teaching. The union demands mandatory vaccinations and testing for all students and staff. Do you get the feeling that teachers in these unions have no intention of going back to classroom teaching? This demand makes no sense. What are children under the age of twelve to do? Submit to endless testing for COVID-19 because they are not eligible for vaccines yet? The CDC has not provided data on children and the coronavirus, healthy versus sick children. And, combining vaccinations and testing goes against CDC guidelines.

The nation’s largest teachers union has a new business item awaiting debate: “The NEA will call for mandatory safe & effective COVID-19 vaccinations & testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions[…]” — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2021

This is the text from the NEA meeting agenda:

The NEA will call for mandatory safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions in accordance with existing law, and will widely publicize this position via social media. We will further call for and publicize that safety measures such as social distancing, masking, and proper ventilation be mandatory for all.

The power of the NEA and other teacher unions is enhanced by First Lady Jill and her husband Joe. Both spoke to the attendees, virtually, and expressed their thanks to the teachers for their support. They have a big voice in this administration thanks to school teacher Jill and her own union membership. Rank and file members worked hard to get Joe elected and the unions ponied up big bucks to his campaign.

The pandemic and the isolation of children during the lockdowns exposed the need for parents to play a more active role in the education of children. The teacher unions are using classrooms to promote social experiments, which is nothing new but it is a revitalized effort since the events of the Summer of Love and the rise of Black Lives Matter. All children deserve better than to be cheated out of a solid education at the hands of political activists posing as teachers. Pitting children against each other, shaming one student against another over skin color, is emotionally and mentally destructive. School-age children have enough to deal with in those two areas after a year or more of social isolation and disruption in their lives.

It’s time for teachers to suck it up and get back to work – in classrooms. No more holding families hostage.

