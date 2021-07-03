https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-times-blasted-for-piece-suggesting-american-flag-is-divisive-to-some-they-hate-america

The New York Times received backlash on Saturday after publishing a piece that portrayed displaying the American flag as controversial because of how much conservatives embrace the national emblem.

“Today, flying the flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation,” the Times reported. “What was once a unifying symbol — there is a star on it for each state, after all — is now alienating to some, its stripes now fault lines between people who kneel while ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ plays and those for whom not pledging allegiance is an affront.”

The report noted that a recent survey by YouGov found that 66% of Republicans said they associated the flag with their own party while only 34% of Democrats said the same.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “How many days till these clowns start saying anyone flying the American flag 🇺🇸 is a racist? I’ll say less than a week. #July4th”

Commentator Jesse Kelly tweeted: “Back when I ran for Congress, I’d go knock on doors trying to get votes. Never walked by a house with an American flag. Why? Cause that meant there’s about a 90% chance a Republican lives there. Democrats hate America. The entire Party is centered around America hatred.”

“The entire Democrat base is a conglomerate of groups who hate America. The media and Hollywood, in an attempt to help Democrats, spread the message that America sucks and must be brought down,” he added. “The very idea of loving this country is almost universally mocked by The System.”

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell tweeted: “They hate America. Stop paying these condescending elites money.”

Political strategist Chris Barron tweeted: “Any time any of these a**holes accuse Trump supporters of being ‘traitors’ just remind them they are the ones who hate everything about this country.”

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis tweeted: “People who fly the American flag love America, and people who are upset by the American flag hate America. The country would be a lot less divided and a lot better off if the people who hate the country left.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ): “Apparently loving our country’s flag is now offensive. Disgusting.”

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright tweeted: “Flying the flag = Republican = bad. That’s the Left’s message here, and it’s designed to denigrate Free America in hopes of replacing it with Woke America.”

Christina Pushaw, Press Secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: “For what it’s worth, I love to see American flags flying from the back of pickup trucks, over a lawn, or anywhere else. If you think that flying our flag is somehow a ‘political statement,’ you need to re-evaluate the role politics plays in your life.”

John Cooper tweeted: “Here’s what it means: the person flying it loves our great country. When I see someone flying the flag, I know I would probably get along with that person.”

