https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/03/new-york-times-says-flying-the-american-flag-from-a-pickup-truck-is-an-imperfect-clue-to-that-persons-politics/

Keep in mind this comes to us from the New York Times, whose editorial board member, Mara Gay, is the one who found it “just disturbing” to see dozens of American flags on Long Island:

Gay later complained she was being trolled by people tweeting her American flags, but Charlotte Clymer felt where she was coming from, saying that people who hoist a giant American flag on their car are probably racist.

Now the New York Times is on the case, and it just happens to be set in a Long Island town:

They’re doing it now. A TIME writer did a piece in 2019 called, “How I Came to View the American Flag as a Threat.” And remember Colin Kaepernick getting Nike to cancel its Betsy Ross flag shoes?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...