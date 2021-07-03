https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e186a0bbafd42ff58754c3
Protesters have flooded the streets in Brazil, including a massive rally in its biggest city, Sao Paulo, criticizing the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and alleged involvement in de…
Officials say the Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan has gained momentum with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces…
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty KARACHI, PAKISTAN—As the U.S. exits Afghanistan, Beijing is preparing to swoop into the war-torn country and fill the vacuum left by the departed U.S. and NATO troops.Chi…
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastQAnon conspiracy theorists often talk about protecting children from pedophiles and sex traffickers. They accuse top figures in the Democratic P…
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDavid Blaska is no stranger to political controversy. But the 71-year-old provocateur’s latest campaign might be his most bizarre yet.The …