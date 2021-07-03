https://www.oann.com/rep-mccarthy-dems-looking-to-defund-the-border/

UPDATED 4:54 PM PT – Friday, July 2, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has slammed the House Homeland Security funding bill, saying it does nothing to secure the border. During an interview on Friday, McCarthy said it’s not enough for Democrats to defund our cities, but now they have to defund the borders as well.

He noted the proposal didn’t add any extra money for Border Patrol agents working overtime and being pushed like never before.

“You know what else the Democrats are doing? They didn’t add one extra dollar to the Border Patrol agents who are working overtime, who are being pushed like they’ve never been pushed before to protect us,” said McCarthy.

Americans agree → The Biden Border Crisis is a serious issue. So why is Vice President Kamala Harris always laughing about it? pic.twitter.com/eAy38AVm0P — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 2, 2021

The Appropriations Committee’s proposal provides more than $14 billion in funding for the Customs and Border Protection, which is down more than $900 million from the current fiscal year. Additionally, the drop in funds provides no additional funding for more Border Patrol agents or construction of a wall at the southern border.

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers they didn’t need any more funding and that the money would be of better use on improving technology and more secure ports of entry.

