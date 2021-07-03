https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/pennsylvania-senate-considering-election-audit/

The freight train of audits might be making its way to Pennsylvania.

According to a report from the AP, the Pennsylvania Senate is considering an audit of the 2020 election.

The audit is supposed to be like the one that took place in Arizona.

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano led a private briefing for Republican senators explaining his plan.

AP reported:

Following in the footsteps of Arizona’s Senate Republicans, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate is considering an investigation into how last year’s presidential election was conducted, a quest fueled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that fraud was behind his loss in the battleground state. Any Senate-issued subpoenas for an Arizona-style “election audit” will face strident opposition from Democrats, legal questions and almost certainly challenges in Pennsylvania’s courts, as battles over election laws rage through swing states and Congress, spurred on by Trump’s falsehoods. Senate Republicans have been mostly silent about their internal deliberations. Sen. Doug Mastriano, a rising force in Pennsylvania’s ultra-conservative circles who has talked of his desire to bring an Arizona-style audit to Pennsylvania, led a private briefing Wednesday for Republican senators on his plan.

Sen. Mastriano would be able to issue subpoenas if he was able to get a majority vote of his committee to commit.

He could demand voting machines, ballots, and other records pertaining to the election.

According to Dr. Peter Narvarro’s “Navarro Report,” there are 992,467 possible illegal votes in Pennsylvania. That is 12x more than Biden’s victory margin.

Here are the broken down numbers from the Navarro report:

Absentee ballots cast that arrived after election day: 10,000 (btw this is grossly understated because it comes from the Democrats running the garbage election)

Absentee ballots cast from addresses other than where voters legally reside: 14,328

Absentee ballots cast that were returned on or before the postmark date: 9,005

Dead voters: 8,021

Double voters: In-state: 742

Out-of-state voters who voted in-state: 7,426

Over-votes: 202,377

Poll watcher and poll observer abuses: 680,774

Voters over 100 years old: 1,573

Let’s pray that this is true – It’s likely a full forensic audit would identify around a million fraudulent ballots in the 2020 Election in Pennsylvania.

