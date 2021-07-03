https://americanlookout.com/people-already-lining-up-for-trump-rally-in-sarasota-florida/

Trump is holding a rally in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday and people started lining up well ahead of time.

Trump carried Florida in 2016 and 2020. He has a lot of supporters there.

From the Washington Examiner via Yahoo News:

Trump’s July 4 weekend rally in Florida attracts crowd a day early

People are lining up more than a day early for former President Donald Trump’s July 4 weekend rally in Sarasota, Florida.

Video showed parked vehicles and tents at the Sarasota Fairgrounds with flags boasting messages supporting the 45th president. Dozens of people were present when WFLA 8 On Your Side, a local NBC affiliate, reported on the gathering.

Sources told the Washington Examiner this week that Trump is holding the event despite pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone the campaign-style rally roughly 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search and rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a partially collapsed seaside condominium.

DeSantis’s team denied that the Republican governor, who is widely seen as a top 2024 presidential contender, signaled to Trump he wanted the rally to be called off.

It should be another packed event, just like Ohio last week.

Sarasota, FL is starting to already get busy for Trump’s rally tomorrow! LFG!!! Happy 4th y’all! 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/LKRjEORlOz — North Texas Beer Run (@texas_run) July 3, 2021

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Sarasota over the July 4th weekend. https://t.co/45OR1ScSoh — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 24, 2021

President Donald J. Trump: “Look forward to the big Sarasota, Florida rally tomorrow night at 8PM! Can be seen on @OANN and @newsmax!” pic.twitter.com/GfzkL6jcVD — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 2, 2021

We will post video after the event on Saturday night. Stay tuned.

