Nearly a third of Americans think health officials are lying about vaccine safety, according to a Rasmussen poll released Friday.

“Distrust of public health officials is higher among the unvaccinated, particularly those who say they don’t plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the future,” according to the poll report.

Thirty-two percent of American adults think public health officials are lying about coronavirus vaccine safety, a number which rises to almost two-thirds among those who do not intended to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Forty-eight percent of Americans do not think health officials are lying and 20 percent are not sure.

Of those surveyed, 63 percent said they had already gotten a coronavirus vaccination and 32 percent had not. More than half of those who have not been vaccinated do not plan to do so in the future.

Among those who have already gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, only 21 percent think public health officials are lying about the safety of vaccines. That number rises to 50 percent, however, among the unvaccinated, while 63 percent of those who say they aren’t vaccinated against coronavirus and don’t plan to get the vaccine in the future believe public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Along party lines, Republicans are nearly twice as likely (44 percent) as Democrats (23 percent) to believe health officials are being dishonest about the coronavirus vaccine. More Democrats than Republicans have already gotten the vaccine, according to the poll.

“Among those who haven’t gotten a coronavirus vaccination yet, 64 percent of Republicans, 38 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of the unaffiliated don’t plan to get vaccinated in the future,” according to the report.

The report comes as information about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines continue to be obscured by a suspicious origin investigation, big tech censorship, and corporate media neglect.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. American adults was conducted on June 30-July 1, 2021. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

