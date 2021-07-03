https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/pope-francis-admitted-rome-hospital-intestinal-surgery?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pope Francis was admitted Sunday afternoon to a Rome hospital for surgery to relieve a restriction, of the large intestine.

The Vatican said there would be an announcement when the 84-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church emerged from the procedure.

Hours before his hospitalization, the pontiff greeted revelers in St. Peter’s Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition and explained he is planning to go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.

