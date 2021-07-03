https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/president-trump-releases-statement-warning-democrats-attorneys-stealing-election/
President Trump released a statement yesterday regarding the Democrats’ ramping up attorneys to steal elections:
The Democrats are WEAPONIZING Radical Left prosecutors against the Republican Party in order to STEAL ELECTIONS. We cannot let them get away with this. They are destroying our country.
Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/ifyp2xW952
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 2, 2021
TRENDING: Biden Snaps at Reporter: ‘I’m Not Going to Answer Negative Questions… It’s Fourth of July’ (VIDEO)
The Democrats are not about the truth, the country, or the people in the country. The party of slavery is about power and always has been. Their attorney Marc Elias has spent his last few years working to insert illegal drop boxes in elections across the country so they could just stuff them with made-up fraudulent ballots and steal elections. Now they work to justify their fraudulent actions.