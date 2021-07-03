https://justthenews.com/government/local/remainder-collapsed-florida-condo-be-demolished-overnight-ahead-tropical-storm?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The remainder of the collapsed condominium tower in Surfside Fla., was flattened Sunday night with a single controlled explosion, easing danger ahead of tropical storm Elsa’s arrival. Officials hope to resume search and rescue operations soon.

Crews had been racing through the day Sunday to make a demolition possible. The charge collapsed the building shortly after 10 p.m. ET.

“We want to make sure that we control which way the building falls, and not a hurricane,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett explained.

Search efforts paused Saturday afternoon so engineers could secure the site and prepare for the demolition, which officials have said is crucial to allowing authorities to continue to look for survivors safely.

