An Asian man wearing a “Rooftop Korean” shirt near the Wi Spa protest where antifa have been beating people was assaulted on camera. He uses a bottle to defend himself from the assailant, who then runs away. pic.twitter.com/PueGlz1ZlM
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021
Metal water bottle makes a good weapon when you’re attacked.
Steve Inman tells us how he sees it…
Brandy Tifa gets her equal rights she was looking for. #rooftopkoreans #antifa pic.twitter.com/Rv6N40IYPA
— Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) July 3, 2021