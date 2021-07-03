https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/second-miami-condo-building-evacuated/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

#BREAKING @NBC6 The city of North Miami Beach has deemed the Crestview Towers condo unsafe after a building inspection report from the condo association outlined unsafe structural, electrical conditions. • 156-unit building

• Residents evacuated as precaution

• Built in ‘72 pic.twitter.com/MOJh44gla9 — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) July 2, 2021

A condo building in North Miami Beach has been closed and residents are being evacuated Saturday after an audit and building inspection report outlined unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

The city of North Miami Beach ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers Condominium, located at 2025 NE 164th St., to be closed immediately and the evacuation of its more than 300 residents.

Continue reading…