A condo building in North Miami Beach has been closed and residents are being evacuated Saturday after an audit and building inspection report outlined unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

The city of North Miami Beach ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers Condominium, located at 2025 NE 164th St., to be closed immediately and the evacuation of its more than 300 residents.

