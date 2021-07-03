https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/03/social-justice-achieved-target-to-limit-hours-for-all-san-francisco-stores-due-to-out-of-control-shoplifting/

The city of San Francisco’s tolerance for theft has had a predictable effect on many businesses there:

Enforcing the law is out of fashion in some deep-blue cities. From NYT: ‘San Francisco’s Shoplifting Surge: The mundane crime of shoplifting has spun out of control in San Francisco, forcing some chain stores to close.’ https://t.co/6sDOHCp7Gk — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 23, 2021

It’s gotten so bad that some stores have closed down:

walgreens has already closed 17 stores in SF due to out-of-control shoplifting https://t.co/yNoceUz2C8 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 15, 2021

Target stores in S.F. aren’t closing — yet — but they are limiting their hours to reduce losses:

Target says it’s closing all six of its San Francisco stores early because of crime specifically thefts and shoplifting. https://t.co/Fmh9ffgrrg pic.twitter.com/sZgjlZGK2H — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 2, 2021

Maybe residents should start to consider not voting for people who don’t support the kinds of insane policies that lead to increases in crime. Just a thought.

More and more corporations are pushing the policies of San Francisco while being unable to safely operate in San Francisco. https://t.co/ZtuR4vG1uY — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 3, 2021

Social Justice achieved! https://t.co/MjkxHcWqfQ — James Lindsay, v-fied with your mom (@ConceptualJames) July 3, 2021

Vote for idiots—win dumb prizes https://t.co/KOINPfzXjQ — JenA (@jenlynnalvarado) July 3, 2021

This is what happens when you legalize crime… Target and San Francisco deserve each other, I don’t feel sorry for either 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/8AEMM96YyY — From The Desk of Donald J Trump…Nix 46 (@kandibar2011) July 3, 2021

Or as AOC might spin it…

