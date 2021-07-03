https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/03/social-justice-achieved-target-to-limit-hours-for-all-san-francisco-stores-due-to-out-of-control-shoplifting/
The city of San Francisco’s tolerance for theft has had a predictable effect on many businesses there:
Enforcing the law is out of fashion in some deep-blue cities. From NYT: ‘San Francisco’s Shoplifting Surge: The mundane crime of shoplifting has spun out of control in San Francisco, forcing some chain stores to close.’ https://t.co/6sDOHCp7Gk
— Byron York (@ByronYork) May 23, 2021
It’s gotten so bad that some stores have closed down:
walgreens has already closed 17 stores in SF due to out-of-control shoplifting https://t.co/yNoceUz2C8
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 15, 2021
Target stores in S.F. aren’t closing — yet — but they are limiting their hours to reduce losses:
Target says it’s closing all six of its San Francisco stores early because of crime specifically thefts and shoplifting. https://t.co/Fmh9ffgrrg pic.twitter.com/sZgjlZGK2H
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 2, 2021
Maybe residents should start to consider not voting for people who don’t support the kinds of insane policies that lead to increases in crime. Just a thought.
More and more corporations are pushing the policies of San Francisco while being unable to safely operate in San Francisco. https://t.co/ZtuR4vG1uY
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 3, 2021
Social Justice achieved! https://t.co/MjkxHcWqfQ
— James Lindsay, v-fied with your mom (@ConceptualJames) July 3, 2021
You don’t say… https://t.co/dvObrmaA4C
— Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) July 3, 2021
Isn’t this @SpeakerPelosi ‘s district and @KamalaHarris home state?
Say it’s not so 😱😱😱 https://t.co/IHZ5Ae0PnF
— P3Driver (@p3driver) July 3, 2021
Vote for idiots—win dumb prizes https://t.co/KOINPfzXjQ
— JenA (@jenlynnalvarado) July 3, 2021
DeFuND tHe PoLiCE https://t.co/9tD8ruqvkd
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 3, 2021
This is what happens when you legalize crime… Target and San Francisco deserve each other, I don’t feel sorry for either 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/8AEMM96YyY
— From The Desk of Donald J Trump…Nix 46 (@kandibar2011) July 3, 2021
Or as AOC might spin it…
Hysteria. https://t.co/1I1dHIWUng
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2021