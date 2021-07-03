https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/03/social-justice-achieved-target-to-limit-hours-for-all-san-francisco-stores-due-to-out-of-control-shoplifting/

The city of San Francisco’s tolerance for theft has had a predictable effect on many businesses there:

It’s gotten so bad that some stores have closed down:

Target stores in S.F. aren’t closing — yet — but they are limiting their hours to reduce losses:

Maybe residents should start to consider not voting for people who don’t support the kinds of insane policies that lead to increases in crime. Just a thought.

Or as AOC might spin it…

