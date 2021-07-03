https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/supreme-court-justice-breyer-signals-wont-retiring-soon-blow-radical-left/

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer seemingly just dealt a huge blow to the radical left.

Justice Breyer just announced that he would be hiring four new law clerks – it’s a big signal that he will not be retiring soon.

Business Insider reported:

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has hired four law clerks for the fall term, the court confirmed to Bloomberg on Friday, signaling that he may not have plans to retire soon. TRENDING: Biden Snaps at Reporter: ‘I’m Not Going to Answer Negative Questions… It’s Fourth of July’ (VIDEO) The move comes amid calls from progressive activists and politicians for Breyer, 82, to retire so President Joe Biden can nominate a successor while the Senate is still controlled by Democrats. Breyer, the oldest justice on the bench, has made no public comments on his retirement, but the new hires likely suggest that he does not intend to step down in the near future. The Supreme Court’s latest term ended earlier this week.

The left has been attempting to push Breyer to step down while Democrats control the Senate and White House so they can replace him with a far-left Supreme Court Justice.

The far-left group Demand Justice paid for a billboard truck demanding he retire:

Here’s a photo of Demand Justice’s billboard truck outside of Union Station. pic.twitter.com/2N1Md9WSiV — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 9, 2021

If Breyer remains on the Supreme Court until 2024 and Republicans control the senate then his seat will not be filled until after the 2024 election.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he would not fill the seat during the 2024 election cycle.

The Hill reported:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled Monday that Republicans, if they win back control of the upper chamber, wouldn’t advance a Supreme Court nominee if a vacancy occurred in 2024, the year of the next presidential election. “I think it’s highly unlikely — in fact, no, I don’t think either party, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election,” McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

