Target says it’s closing all six of its San Francisco stores early because of crime specifically thefts and shoplifting. https://t.co/Fmh9ffgrrg pic.twitter.com/sZgjlZGK2H
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 2, 2021
Target has now acknowledged that San Francisco is the only city in America where they have decided to close some stores early because of the escalating retail crime. For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco Stores.