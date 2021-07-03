https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/target-closing-san-fran-stores-early-due-to-rampant-crime/

Posted by Kane on July 3, 2021 7:15 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Target has now acknowledged that San Francisco is the only city in America where they have decided to close some stores early because of the escalating retail crime. For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco Stores.

Continue reading…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...