To anyone who thinks Twitter is a hellscape, TikTok is infinitely worse. Not only does it up the ante with video, but it also seems to draw in more people with crazy in their eyes. Just check out the teacher from Iowa who declared “we need to tear the systems down” in a shout-out to her fellow teachers/activists.

Here’s a Florida teacher who’d never do anything to oppose Supreme Leader Ron DeSantis … and nothing he suggests seems to suggest he would. Have conversations about race all you want — just don’t have your students fill out identity worksheets and go on privilege walks according to who’s the most oppressed and who’s the oppressor.

And yeah, why do they always look like that.

And in case you were wondering about the nail polish, it may or may not have been given to him by a student who follows him on TikTok.

Excellent.

