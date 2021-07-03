https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/03/teacher-on-tiktok-says-hed-never-do-anything-to-oppose-supreme-leader-desantis-like-teach-books-by-people-of-color/

To anyone who thinks Twitter is a hellscape, TikTok is infinitely worse. Not only does it up the ante with video, but it also seems to draw in more people with crazy in their eyes. Just check out the teacher from Iowa who declared “we need to tear the systems down” in a shout-out to her fellow teachers/activists.

Here’s a Florida teacher who’d never do anything to oppose Supreme Leader Ron DeSantis … and nothing he suggests seems to suggest he would. Have conversations about race all you want — just don’t have your students fill out identity worksheets and go on privilege walks according to who’s the most oppressed and who’s the oppressor.

And yeah, why do they always look like that.

Florida teacher says he will still secretly teach CRT pic.twitter.com/zhJF63hhjN — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2021

This individual teaches middle school in Jacksonville, Florida. — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2021

And in case you were wondering about the nail polish, it may or may not have been given to him by a student who follows him on TikTok.

This is creepy af pic.twitter.com/f1sdZLjryU — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2021

Why do they always look like this? 🧔🏻 — Ira Siegel (@isiegel) July 2, 2021

Why do they all look the same? — John Mc (@JohnnyHolmez) July 3, 2021

Looks exactly how I figured he would — just a dude (@Duke_Nukem_TX) July 3, 2021

Why are they all like this? pic.twitter.com/JPCV0nV2LT — C. A. Smith 🎥👻📼 🍿 (@_CineSmith_) July 3, 2021

Betamale all the way. — The unHoly Holy Man (@PNWGuy1979) July 3, 2021

Hard drive check at aisle 4 please. — Harry Bagot (@BagotHarry) July 2, 2021

Check his hard drive. — D (@Mr_Yib) July 3, 2021

They really think they are the resistance😂😂 — BitcoinEvangelist (@CryptoM88177495) July 2, 2021

Put it on tik tok and announce my plan! No one will know! — Nicole D (@newtypered) July 2, 2021

It’s amazing the amount of people posting their confessions on public platforms. — Engulfingflame (@Engulfingflame1) July 2, 2021

Let the weirdos out themselves for the parents & everyone else to see. — Rogue (@Rogue_Tezmanian) July 2, 2021

Tell me you inspired a character on South Park without … — Oracle of Meh (@OracleOfMeh) July 3, 2021

The great white savior. — Arekay (@arekay2008) July 2, 2021

How exactly will he “secretly” do this if he’s posting his intentions on social media? To me, this exposed his true motivations…he wants to be adored on social media. How he’ll view himself after this: pic.twitter.com/bqFszjPG6X — The Koz (@MarkKoschok) July 3, 2021

The white savior complex is out of control here. — bockchee (@bockchee) July 3, 2021

Florida Man secretly teaches CRT. — LeadDrop (@drop_lead) July 2, 2021

He didn’t want to do it secretly though. What he really wanted was attention. — Matt (@MattGr1983) July 2, 2021

These people are so chronically narcissistic that it’s not enough for them to do what they want to do. They need to post it on the internet for likes/applause. pic.twitter.com/8I6WgcXPHz — Pattys weave (@Shittalker223) July 2, 2021

@GovRonDeSantis apparently they don’t care what laws are passed. — Wade Garrett (@wadegarrett22) July 3, 2021

Well. I know that I would certainly send my children to “bearded white guy in Florida with red manicure” to learn about being black in America. He seems like an expert. 👍🏻 — EPW108 (@erinp108) July 2, 2021

Plot twist: he’s the PE teacher. — No Use For Pants (@NoUseForPants) July 2, 2021

Excellent.

Related:

‘We need to tear the systems DOWN’: Iowa teacher’s TikTok is a buffet of BATSH*T starting with a push for CRT (watch-thread) https://t.co/QRi38Cz8pX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

