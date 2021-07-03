https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/tx-poll-ken-paxton-leads-george-p-bush-matthew-mcconaughey-and-gov-greg?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leads state Land Commissioner George P. Bush in the state attorney general race, according to a recent poll by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

In a poll asking voters who they would support in the Republican primary, the results show Paxton leading Bush by eight points at 42%, with Bush at 34%.

Actor Matthew McConaughey has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Texas governor, and in a race with him against current Gov. Greg Abbott, McConaughey trails by just one point at 38%, and Abbott at 39%.

Among Texas voters, 36% self identify as Republican, with 30% identifying as Democrat, and 34% as neither.

Of the total 1,090 adults surveyed, 1,016 answered the McConaughey question, 337 responded to the attorney general Republican primary question, and 1,086 self identified with a political party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

