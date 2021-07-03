https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/preamble-us-constitution-contained-52-words-todays-us-case-law-104-million-words/

The US Constitution is under attack. The numbers show it.

In the last 6 months, it seems that a ‘process’ has been kicked into overdrive to completely subvert the American way of life. Many of those that have sworn to uphold and defend the constitution clearly have either never read the document, flat don’t understand it, or are willingly working to subvert it.

The Constitution of the United States, in its totality, is a mere ~4500 words and can be read in about 30 minutes. It’s doubtful if the majority of those that have sworn to protect, uphold, and or defend it have never read it.

The Preamble to the Constitution contains the defining and most well-known phrases of our government. It is 52 words in length.

The Preamble of the U.S. Constitution—the document’s famous first fifty-two words— introduces everything that is to follow in the Constitution’s seven articles and twenty-seven amendments. It proclaims who is adopting this Constitution: “We the People of the United States.” It describes why it is being adopted—the purposes behind the enactment of America’s charter of government. And it describes what is being adopted: “this Constitution”—a single authoritative written text to serve as fundamental law of the land. Written constitutionalism was a distinctively American innovation, and one that the framing generation considered the new nation’s greatest contribution to the science of government.

Here is the Preamble:

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Some of the most powerful and well thought out and distilled words ever put on paper are contained in the Preamble. It takes just 2 minutes to read, and it distills what is to come in the Constitution’s body.

Compare this to the current US Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).. which is what our Government HAS BECOME is ~ 104 MILLION words and would take about 6000 hours to read it. Those who work with and through these documents after years often come across wording that even lawyers can’t understand.

The entire CFR is a monument in and of itself mocking what the founders wanted for our way of government …

Does 104 MILLION words of what people can and can’t do, how they can’t do it, and where… sound ANYTHING like limited government, personal freedoms, sovereignty, etc.?

Through lawfare and weaponizing the CFR and our judicial system.. individuals and entities are at work dismantling those most elegant 4543 words that once defined our most cherished way of government, “the US Constitution”.

