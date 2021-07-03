https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/03/this-is-actually-totally-malarkey-president-biden-tweets-no-malarkey-here-along-with-his-job-growth-charts/

Twitchy reported earlier on White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain trying to spike the ball over the new jobs created by President Joe Biden in just five months in office. This follows a lackluster May jobs report:

Dang, the labor force participation rate actually edged down. That is consistent with the story that people are holding back, not re-entering the workforce en masse despite the economy re-opening. — Neil Irwin (@Neil_Irwin) June 4, 2021

Biden says there’s “no malarkey” in these jobs numbers:

Pretty much the definition of malarkey. https://t.co/L1R2lg6TZt — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 3, 2021

There was a faint hope that Biden’s team would follow through on its promised moral high ground and not insult the intelligence of the citizenry. Yet here we are. — Mike Hennessy (@TheMikeHennessy) July 3, 2021

Politicians in Washington think we’re stupid. The problem is that there are many, many of us who are indeed stupid. — Pete (@PeteInTheNorth) July 3, 2021

They’re so bad at this. — Jonathan Moore (@Myr226) July 3, 2021

A saturated jobs market upon taking office January 21st, versus a market deplete of jobs due to governor’s lockdowns. — WeaponizD’1 (@WeaponizD1) July 3, 2021

He’s right. It’s not malarkey, it’s propaganda. They are running an information operation on us and sadly 1/2 the country doesn’t see it. — Anonymous, so I don’t get fired…😎 (@JustWon67215987) July 3, 2021

Pure malarkey. Lift the lockdowns as @GovRonDeSantis did & jobs restored. Of course Biden ridiculed red states calling republican governors “neanderthals”, then tries to take credit for it. Really, whoever runs this 16 Cents account needs to be replaced. — CJM 🌴🐬🔆 (@CarlaMathis10) July 3, 2021

Amazing. Even taken at face value, this would mean Trump inherited a sluggish economy (Obama/Biden’s) and Biden inherited a roaring one (Trump/Pence’s). — Solvang (@Solvang84) July 3, 2021

Are those 3 million jobs brand new created jobs or people returning to work? — KMM (@RedStatedad) July 3, 2021

Funny how they shut the country down….. and then reopen and claim those jobs are “created”. — CA (@CAanony) July 3, 2021

Sorry, Joe.

Trump jobs restored by removing Democratic lockdown. Congrats! — Razor (@hale_razor) July 3, 2021

This is actually totally malarkey. — Prosecco Proletariat ☭ (@Chris_SactoCA) July 2, 2021

It is, quite definitively, “malarky”. But nothing tops the disaster that was the independence day bbq tweet. — Vincent (@slatermaus) July 2, 2021

I mean that’s great but: A.) weren’t there just 3 months in a row of missing the job growth expectations? B.) isn’t it a little disingenuous to compare a 5 month period that begins with artificially suppressed job numbers because of lockdowns to a regular 5 month period? — Ken (@defundthebureau) July 2, 2021

No malarkey? That’s exactly what it is when you compare 2 5-month periods, one with the economy continuing to grow and another with the economy rebounding from an epidemic. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) July 2, 2021

It’s almost as if opening up stores and restaurants means people getting jobs. A little context makes this ‘recovery’ look not quite as good as you obviously want people to believe. — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) July 2, 2021

Lmaooooooooo this can’t be real. Where’s the asterisk about Democrat states basically shutting businesses down for 15+ months — brrrr chapo ♻️🤑 | top 1% (@cBeastwin) July 2, 2021

This is the definition of malarkey — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) July 3, 2021

Plenty of malarkey with stats there, Joe. It is extreme cherry-picking on your part. pic.twitter.com/Wm7ZpCFqLY — BuddhaBear 🚩 (@TheBuddhaBear) July 2, 2021

This is maybe the most disingenuous comparison I’ve ever seen in my entire life. — Brant Hammer ∞/21M (@Professor_BTC) July 3, 2021

I’m dizzy from all the spinning — Jeff R (@jeffro671) July 3, 2021

No malarkey, but an abundance of spin. — J. Boulton (@BoultonJeremy) July 3, 2021

So how many of these new jobs were building solar panels and windmills. We’d been promised green jobs ever since Barack Obama put Van Jones in charge of the effort as his “green jobs czar.”

If we put something like this out on the Trump campaign we’d have 27 fact checkers tweeting up our ass. https://t.co/rV6dus5s9J — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 3, 2021

