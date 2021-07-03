https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/03/this-is-actually-totally-malarkey-president-biden-tweets-no-malarkey-here-along-with-his-job-growth-charts/

Twitchy reported earlier on White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain trying to spike the ball over the new jobs created by President Joe Biden in just five months in office. This follows a lackluster May jobs report:

Biden says there’s “no malarkey” in these jobs numbers:

How refreshing.

So how many of these new jobs were building solar panels and windmills. We’d been promised green jobs ever since Barack Obama put Van Jones in charge of the effort as his “green jobs czar.”

