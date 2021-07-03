https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/03/this-is-unbelievable-jen-psaki-dials-the-defund-the-police-gaslighting-up-to-eleven-again/

President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki has tried to portray the Republicans as the “defund the police” party again and again. Obviously the White House is hoping that if they keep repeating the lie often enough it will become true:

.@PressSec: “The president ran on and won the most votes of any candidate in history on the platform of boosting funding for law enforcement, after Republicans spent decades trying to cut the cops program.” pic.twitter.com/BErQVBfg42 — The Hill (@thehill) July 3, 2021

Wow, there’s a lot of BS to unpack there — as usual!

He just called it ‘reform’ instead, Jenn. Americans aren’t as stupid as the Biden admin thinks they are. https://t.co/AwXkcvl6h0 pic.twitter.com/RrFhCqaimz — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 3, 2021

Trying to think of another time where a sizable constituency in a party demanded something so politically toxic that party leaders said it was the other side’s idea all along https://t.co/irVmLYqTR7 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 3, 2021

“Defund the police” has backfired on Democrats so badly that Biden’s press secretary is forced to pretend every day is “opposite day.”

🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 3, 2021

1984 wasn’t fiction. This is unbelievable — Will Hall (@dubdubeych) July 3, 2021

Jen Psaki is a liar. Biden literally said he was for moving money away from police to other areas. Every city in this country that’s defunding police is run by Dems. Don’t be Jen Psaki. pic.twitter.com/dwjZTw5Ggo — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 3, 2021

100% of this statement is a lie. They don’t even care that you know it’s a lie. They hold nothing but contempt for you. https://t.co/akmhadEeKM — ThePanic (@ThePanic16) July 3, 2021

What is stunning about this report is the fact that every reporter in that room didn’t stand up in outrage and call her a fu*king liar. https://t.co/yY3O4Ito4o — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 3, 2021

Some of the “journalists” there might have only nodded their heads in agreement.

All summer 2020 I heard dems say we have to cut police funding lmao Summer of love = cities burning — Samuel Robert III (@Sam23boomsoon) July 3, 2021

Remember how they insisted constantly that Sarah Sanders was a liar? https://t.co/PnxfhYgX1s — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 3, 2021

The level of projection is unreal.

They really, honestly believe we’re stupid don’t they? https://t.co/eTWjmcK557 — Lyin’ Dog-Faced Pony Soldier, Esq., Ret. (@UUelDee) July 3, 2021

Clearly.

