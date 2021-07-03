https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/03/this-is-unbelievable-jen-psaki-dials-the-defund-the-police-gaslighting-up-to-eleven-again/

President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki has tried to portray the Republicans as the “defund the police” party again and again. Obviously the White House is hoping that if they keep repeating the lie often enough it will become true:

Wow, there’s a lot of BS to unpack there — as usual!

“Defund the police” has backfired on Democrats so badly that Biden’s press secretary is forced to pretend every day is “opposite day.”

Some of the “journalists” there might have only nodded their heads in agreement.

The level of projection is unreal.

Clearly.

