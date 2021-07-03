https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-nobody-thinks-joe-biden-actually-runs-the-white-house

In one of her first official acts as vice president, back in February, Kamala Harris decided to declare what she called a “national emergency.” Right off the bat, that seemed weird. Normally it’s the president’s job to declare national emergencies. The vice president’s job is to oversee vice. Just kidding. We’re not sure what the vice president’s job is, but it’s definitely not that.

But Kamala Harris did it anyway, in the pages of Jeff Bezos’ personal newspaper, the Washington Post. This new national emergency, Kamala Harris informed us, is “the mass exodus of women from the workforce.” Apparently, there are still some women in America who secretly prefer to raise their own children, rather than toil away like worker bees for some soulless publicly-traded corporation. Wall Street is upset about that, of course, so Harris sounded the alarm. Our female workforce emergency, she wrote, “demands a national solution.”

Five months later, we’re sad to tell you, that crisis is still ongoing. There are women, even now, who’ve chosen to skip the HR department’s latest zoom call on workplace diversity initiatives, and are instead reading their children a bedtime story. That’s a tragedy.

RAYMOND ARROYO: THE TRUTH ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS

And honestly, Kamala Harris hasn’t done much to help. In fact, there’s now a mass exodus of women from Kamala Harris’ own staff. The toxic masculinity is coming from inside the house. This week, Politico reported, several top female Harris staffers have quit after being abused. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated,” said one. “It’s not a place where people feel supported, but a place where people feel treated like crap.” As Politico put it, “Harris’ team is experiencing low morale, porous lines of communication and diminished trust among aides and senior officials.” The article then goes on to makes the usual excuses for all of this. “Black women are subjected to standards that men often don’t have to clear.” Right. In other words, because Kamala Harris’ father came from the Caribbean, it’s ok that she’s a monster to work for. Got it. Hope that’s comforting to the women whose lives she’s wrecked.

There’s a pattern here. First, Kamala Harris takes control of a task she doesn’t understand. Then she makes it worse. “Let’s help women in the workforce,” she says, then proceeds to drive women out of her own office. “Let’s fix the border crisis,” she says, as the wave of illegal migrants becomes a tsunami. “Here, take this vaccine,” she tells you. “It works perfectly.” Then she turns to kiss her vaccinated husband while wearing a surgical mask. On one level, it’s kind of hilarious to watch this. They tell us Kamala Harris is very impressive but look at her. She’s a joke. She can barely get through the day. She has no idea what she’s doing.

But you can’t say that out loud. Shut up and accept Kamala’s dominion over you. That’s the new rule. Point out that she’s a power-hungry buffoon posing as a competent adult, and they will instantly denounce you as a racist. They do this because it works. A lot of people, particularly in the news media, still find the idea of being called a racist the scariest thing they can imagine. Scarier than dying. So they will do anything to avoid it, including ignoring Kamala Harris’ obvious mediocrity. So they barely cover her. Kamala Harris may be one of the least impressive people in public life, but on some days it seems like she’s running our country anyway. Last month, the president of Mexico made that point:

OBRADOR: It was a very good meeting with the vice-president, Kamala Harris. It was so good that I called her “president.”

Obrador’s not the only one. The President of the United States calls her President. And in this country, voters have come to the conclusion that, in fact, she is.

The Trafalgar Group is one of the only polling companies worth paying attention to at this point. They got the 2020 election almost exactly right, when few other firms were even close. We have an exclusive new poll from The Trafalgar Group and Convention of States that shows who Americans believe is running the federal government. In a survey of likely voters, the majority of American voters said Joe Biden is not really in charge. And it wasn’t just Republicans who thought that. A third of Democrats said Biden was really in charge. Another 10% weren’t sure. It’s hard to believe there have ever been numbers like that in American history about the president.

KAMALA HARRIS STAFF CONTENDING WITH LOW MORALE, INTERNAL TENSIONS: REPORTS

What do they tell us? They tell us is that media storyline — Joe Biden’s fine; he’s just got a really bad stutter, so relax — isn’t actually convincing anyone. But not for lack of trying. Outside of this channel, no one on television is allowed to say what seems obvious, which is that Biden can’t really do his job. That’s forbidden, precisely because it’s true.

Joe Rogan doesn’t work on television, he hosts a podcast, so he can say whatever he wants, and recently he did:

JOE ROGAN: We’re unhinged, in a lot of ways, and we’re not anchored down by a real leader. You know, we don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore. You can say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper but, I mean, everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s just barely hanging in there.

Exactly. We don’t say a lot about Biden’s decline on this show, because it’s depressing, and because our default position is always to respect old people, especially when they get a little soft, as we all will if we live long enough, so it’s bad karma to mock them for it. But in Biden’s case, it’s demonstrably true, and everyone knows it, including his family. The question is, who’s really in charge if Biden isn’t?

KAMALA HARRIS ALLIES RUSH TO PLAY DAMAGE CONTROL AMID WHITE HOUSE INFIGHTING

Increasingly, it seems like Kamala Harris is running things. If you believe in democracy, this is a problem. No large group of people has ever wanted to put Harris in control of the country. At the height of the last Democratic primary season, most of her own constituents told pollsters they wanted her to drop out of the presidential race. Only 7% of Democrats in California thought Kamala Harris should be president of the United States. The people who know her best have the least respect for her.

But she got the job anyway, entirely by default. Here’s the president Democrats thought they were voting for:

BIDEN (WHISPERING): Employers can’t find workers. I said yeah pay them more. This is an employee’s employee’s bargaining chip. Now, what’s happening? … I got them $1.9 trillion dollars relief so far. They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week for child care. … I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not be for it?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What was that? You know exactly what it is. If you look at some of the wide shots, you’ll see the usual propagandists for state media — PBS and others — smiling and pretending it’s all normal. But it’s not normal. That’s the President of the United States. It’s a huge and dramatic change to our system of government. Biden’s senility means an awful lot of power for Kamala Harris.

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson’s opening commentary on the July 2, 2021, edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

