In the final show before the Independence Day weekend, Tucker Carlson devoted his entire show on Fox News to hammering Kamala Harris.

Twitter users reacted to the episode, with many loving it.

One user, “Karolina” stated, “Tucker Carlson spent his entire show on 7/2 exposing the fraud known as Kamala Harris. It was glorious and TRUE. About time someone did this.”

Tucker Carlson spent his entire show on 7/2 exposing the fraud known as Kamala Harris.

It was glorious and TRUE. About time someone did this.@VP @KamalaHarris @SecondGentleman @DouglasEmhoff — Karolina (@SweetRuakh) July 3, 2021

Another user and Trump supporter “3sidedstory” said, “Tucker Carlson is hammering Kamala Harris and it’s glorious.”

Tucker Carlson is hammering Kamala Harris and it’s glorious. — 3sidedstory (@3sidedstory) July 3, 2021

Another Trump supporter, Vince Langman, summed it up in a tweet where he said, “Tucker Carlson broke Kamala Harris tonight.”

Tucker Carlson broke Kamala Harris tonight — vince langman (@LangmanVince) July 3, 2021

The Post Millennial shared a clip form one of the segments during the show where Carlson claimed that Harris “doesn’t like tough questions.”

Carlson referenced a May report from The Atlantic that said that she maintains an “enemies list” of reporters that she doesn’t like.

After sharing some clips of Harris being short with journalists since that article came out, Carlson spoke with NY Post Columnist Miranda Devine.

Devine pointed out, “The problem with Kamala Harris is that she came up in California where the media is just unquestioningly showering her with praise, she expects the media to do that. She doesn’t expect challenging questions and she is affronted by it.”

“You see her attitude, she gets very chilly and she feels that it’s some mortal offense that doesn’t allow her to shine and skate through these difficult ideas, like perhaps that there is a problem at the border,” Devine added.

Carlson agreed and chuckled as he said, “I think that’s such a wise point, she acts like she’s been betrayed by a friend when the media asks her questions.”

Tucker Carlson and Miranda Devine talk about how Kamala Harris handles journalists she doesn’t like. pic.twitter.com/IMhu9d4zIa — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 3, 2021