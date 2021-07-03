https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e1a2c0bbafd42ff58756c9
The Times interviewed 10 Southern Californians about what the Fourth of July means to them, in the wake of the hell year that was 2020….
Serbian police on Sunday said they have discovered an illegal migrant camp near the borders with Hungary and Romania, and detained suspected people smugglers. The makeshift camp was discovered in the…
Two astronauts completed the first spacewalk outside China’s new Tiangong space station Sunday, to set up equipment using a robotic arm, state media reported. …
An 8-year-old boy along with a 9-year-old boy have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 62-year-old man in South Carolina….
The squeeze has businesses groups once again lobbying Congress to expand the number of non-immigrant worker visas available, which they warn is essential to the economic recovery this time around. …