As Twitchy reported this week, the Supreme Court found that Arizona’s voting laws do not violate the Voting Rights Act and were not enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose. It’s funny; before that ruling, Progressive Policy Institute Senior Fellow Will Wilkinson thought that the “interesting mix of cross-partisan decisions” was due to threats to pack the Supreme Court. (Or maybe the justices were just following the Constitution.)

But the Arizona decision was apparently the breaking point for Vox senior correspondent and “The Agenda: How a Republican Supreme Court is Reshaping America” author Ian Millhiser.

Alright friends, this has been a simply awful Supreme Court term, and I just spent the last nine months contemplating the inevitable horrors that it brought. So I’m taking the next week off. See y’all in a bit. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 2, 2021

I am so sorry this is happening to you — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) July 2, 2021

Thoughts and prayers — DJ (@jonestownjammer) July 2, 2021

k bye — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 2, 2021

Feel free to take more than a week. — 🇺🇸 Sean Truax 🇺🇸 (@redlegtigger) July 3, 2021

You should buy a pillow from @davidhogg111 so you can cry into it — shady grady (@robsolo) July 2, 2021

Legit not sure what decisions were bad… — Levi Bowles (@LeviABx) July 2, 2021

I am cautiously optimistic about you having many years of horrors in front of you. — Robert Stein (@BobStein_FT) July 2, 2021

Sorry for your PTSD. — Simulated Dr. Evan, Ph.d. in Placation, 187 ASVAB (@LizardKing1893) July 2, 2021

When you just can’t take a summer vacation and have to blame The Forces of Evil for your week at the beach. — I aim to misbehave. (@phantommut) July 2, 2021

After you wipe away the tears remember the Biden Administration just lowered the cost of a BBQ. — Willis (@OU812MW) July 2, 2021

What a sad strange little man you are. — Jaihawkk for Congress (@Jaihawkk) July 2, 2021

I’m willing to bet you already had a vacation planned for next week. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) July 2, 2021

Taking a week off from what? — That Goddamned Finkelstein Shit Kid (@Supreme____Beef) July 2, 2021

Tweeting, maybe?

