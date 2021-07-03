https://noqreport.com/2021/07/03/white-house-ridiculously-touts-potential-16-cents-savings-this-fourth-of-july/

It is near impossible to believe that someone the professional political staff of Joe Biden’s White House believed this tweet was a good idea, but someone did.

On Thursday the official White House twitter account sent a tweet that had the audacity to brag that the average cost of a barbecue this Fourth of July will be down a whopping 16 cents.

Yes, as you drive to the gas pump and see how high the price of gasoline has skyrocketed, and as your lying eyes see the price of food in your grocery store and wonder how high inflation is going to go, you can rest assured that you are going to have an extra 16 cents in your pocket this year to help your family.

“Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish,” the tweet said. Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last […]

