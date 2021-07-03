https://www.floppingaces.net/2021/07/03/why-do-democrats-continue-to-argue-that-people-of-color-are-stupid/

It is the dawn of the democrat drama queens. They all are of a single mind. It’s the end of the world as we know it.

DEMOCRACY IS DEAD!

IT’S THE END OF THE COUNTRY!

DEMOCRACY IS ON FIRE!

MINORITIES WILL LOSE THEIR RIGHT TO VOTE!

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

Casey said, “Ali, we’re — we’ve reached a point now with these Supreme Court decisions and with the advent of all of these…voter suppression bills throughout the country, where we’re at a point of no return. We’re either going to preserve our democracy and thereby protecting voting rights or protecting voter rights to preserve the democracy or we’re not. It’s — we’ve come to, I think, a point where Democrats have to stand up and get something done. Now, I think we can do that. Because it’s apparent to me that Republicans are just going to endorse these voter suppression bills. And at its core, we should just be blunt about this, at its core, these voter suppression bills are about white supremacy. And unfortunately, it seems like the Republican Party is becoming a one or two-issue agenda party where they seem to be only interested in stopping Joe Biden’s programs, especially on these caregiving issues and supporting voter suppression bills.”

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO)

“It can’t be made any clearer: Black, brown, and Indigenous people are going to lose their ability to vote for the change that we need to literally save our lives if the Senate doesn’t abolish the filibuster and pass our agenda,”

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison

“This was a kick to the gut. It really was,” Harrison said of the ruling. “And I think Justice Kagan, in her dissent, put it perfectly. In essence, what the court did when they made their decision, they poured old poison into new bottles. We know the poison of Jim Crow. We know what has happened in the past, in terms of how minorities in this country have not always enjoyed the same voting rights that other Americans have.”

CNN Masturbator in Chief Jeffrey Toobin:

The voting rights is very different. This is life or death for the democracy. This is about whether the people are going to control their government, or the government is going to decide how the democracy works or doesn’t work. And I just think one of them is an existential crisis for the United States, and the other seems like it’s going to be worked out.

Sweet Mother of Mercy, give me a freaking break, you morons.

All these dumbasses are arguing that people of color are not an intelligent as your average Mexican. Mexico requires a federally issued ID to vote. Pretty much the rest of the civilized world does as well. I loved the way in which Vernon Jones ripped apart the CNN reporter for not admitting that “drop boxes” were not in voting regulations in Georgia.

This is all, for lack of a better word, bullsh*t. Even that NY Times dipstick David Brooks admits that none of this voter integrity effort means much but even he thinks that minorities aren’t very bright:

But the research suggests the impact of all these kinds of voting changes is pretty minimal. … So, it doesn’t strike me as catastrophic. But the final thing to be said is, even though the impact is incremental, it’s disparate. African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, they are more likely to be hurt. Even though the effects aren’t big, they’re not equally shared across all groups. So, on the whole, I think the court made a mistake, but it’s probably not a catastrophic one.”

Truth be known, they all know better. The troubling reality is democrats all really think people of color are stupid and unable to do simple things, like securing a voter ID.

They’re not.

