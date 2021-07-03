https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/03/xinn-is-at-it-again-cnn-is-sure-to-earn-more-social-credit-points-from-china-for-this-experts-say-take/

CNN continues to make everybody wonder if they’re just the U.S. branch office of China state media, and here’s the latest reason:

Experts say that while Chinese vaccines might not be as effective as some, they aren’t a failure; no vaccine gives 100% protection against Covid-19. They say the metric for measuring success is preventing deaths and hospitalizations, not zero Covid-19. https://t.co/a2dlcuAuaJ — CNN (@CNN) July 3, 2021

Wow, somebody’s about to get another bouquet of flowers sent from Beijing! Just the other day CNN published this doozy:

“Within days, China will reach a staggering 1 billion doses in its Covid-19 vaccination drive — a scale and speed unrivaled by any other country in the world.” Analysis by @Nectar_Gan & @lauraliuhe https://t.co/LB5WJYoEJ5 — CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2021

Every CNN story about China should be tagged “I’m Chairman Xi and I approve this message.”

Makes you wonder how much Chinese money has been poured into CNN https://t.co/Ci2VxCzUoK — Joseph Campbell (@jcampbell46549) July 3, 2021

It’s almost like China is the main sponsor of many CNN takes.

You really oughta come up for air occasionally, @CNN https://t.co/QaRQIE3qR2 — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 3, 2021

XiNN at it again. https://t.co/kouxoiUukL — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) July 3, 2021

1. This is technically accurate but the real world performance of China vaccines is significantly worse than Pfizer, Moderna, etc. 2. CNN’s propensity to serve as a CCP mouthpiece these days is appalling. https://t.co/JdsMVFQ3iw — PJE (@PJENGLAND1) July 3, 2021

This becoming an almost daily thing. It’s like CNN has a CCP division. https://t.co/A1hIi8jOlL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 3, 2021

CNN’s no stranger to doing promotion for the CCP:

The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star | Analysis by @Ben_Westcott https://t.co/RHOXSubMBo pic.twitter.com/7nB2O7TWEf — CNN International (@cnni) June 30, 2021

