CNN continues to make everybody wonder if they’re just the U.S. branch office of China state media, and here’s the latest reason:

Wow, somebody’s about to get another bouquet of flowers sent from Beijing! Just the other day CNN published this doozy:

Every CNN story about China should be tagged “I’m Chairman Xi and I approve this message.”

It’s almost like China is the main sponsor of many CNN takes.

CNN’s no stranger to doing promotion for the CCP:

