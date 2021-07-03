https://conservativeplaylist.com/2021/07/03/youtube-misses-out-as-rsbn-draws-415k-live-viewers-on-rumble-for-trump-rally/

Rumble is becoming the freer speech alternative to YouTube. Anyone who questioned whether the platform could handle the bulk and deliver a strong product compared to Google’s flagship video service got to see a test of that Saturday night during the Trump rally in Sarasota, Florida.

Rumble didn’t disappoint and neither did Trump. Here’s the stream:

Keep in mind that if there were 415,000 live viewers at any given moment, that means there were likely millions of total viewers throughout this and other broadcasts, including the Trump organization’s own new Rumble channel.

Right Side Broadcasting Network had their channel banned from showing the Trump rally.

YouTube’s loss. It’s time to take this censorship to task and move all of our posting and viewing video habits to Rumble and other alternative video platforms.

