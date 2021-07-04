https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/04/a-meme-come-to-life-watch-a-very-confused-biden-pull-out-his-notes-to-answer-a-simple-question-about-russia-and-still-screw-it-up/

And they expect us to believe 81 million people voted for Biden. This guy?

C’mon man!

WATCH: Confused Joe Biden has to pull out notes to answer question on Russia pic.twitter.com/L2eUnXlSJQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 3, 2021

‘I’ll be in better shape to talk to you about it …’

‘That’s why I was late getting off the plane.’

You can tell the cashier is absolutely embarrassed for him and just wants him to take his receipt and go.

That’s the president of the United States, folks.

What a disaster this guy is. — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) July 4, 2021

That’s putting it nicely.

This is the *checks notes* meme come to life. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 4, 2021

Too bad it’s not funny anymore.

His notes: DO NOT ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS!!!!! — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) July 4, 2021

JUST GET THE ICE CREAM, SMILE, AND LEAVE THE BUILDING.

“This is what they sent me” -who is they? Who is writing his notes? Who is the POTUS? — Mike du Jour (@MikeLester) July 4, 2021

Something we would all like to know.

Absolute disaster — Steven Bruns (@StevenBruns13) July 4, 2021

Great job, America 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Movie Buff 🎬 (@moviespolitics7) July 4, 2021

But NO MEAN TWEETS! What have we become?! — Cody Willis (@CodyWillisWX) July 4, 2021

That video should scare anyone who cares about the country. He’s at a mom & pop ice cream shop & pulls out notes & stumbles through an answer like he’s at an official press briefing. And don’t give me ‘but Trump’ BS, he has nothing to do w/ this. Biden’s brain is swiss cheese — Every Socialist is an Intelligence Failure (@Bkfast4Dinner) July 4, 2021

And someone else is definitely making all of his decisions for him.

If this is a joke, it’s not funny anymore, Democrats.

