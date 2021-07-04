https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/allen-west-announces-campaign-for-texas-governor/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Texas GOP Chairman Allen West announced Sunday he is running for governor, challenging fellow Republican Greg Abbott. The announcement was made during at appearance by West at Sojourn Church in Carrollton, where the former Florida congressman played a video launching his campaign.

“I’ve not been in elected political office for about a decade, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and see what has happened in these United States of America and … the place that I call home,” West said in the video, which was preceded by West reading aloud the Declaration of Independence to the churchgoers gathering on July Fourth.

Continue reading…