Democrats are very angry that so many of their fellow Americans have yet to obey Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci by doing their “patriotic duty” and some are lashing out, including NBC’s Chuck Todd.

With Sunday being the Fourth Of July and Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of the nation fully vaccinated proving to be mission impossible, the host of the network’s flagship “Meet The Press” melted down, scolding vaccine holdouts in a finger-wagging snit that would be beneath the dignity of a real journalist.

Todd, a partisan Democrat political hack who should serve as the poster boy for today’s dismal lack of media objectivity let his emotions get the best of him during a Thursday segment shaming the vaccine hesitant for spreading “misinformation” and accused them of being responsible for those whose deaths have been attributed to COVID, claiming that the unvaccinated are “the only people dying.”

His sad and pathetic plea for Americans to get “the jab” is a telling sign that all of the fearmongering over the “Delta variant” that the regime and its media Muppets have been spreading for the past month still isn’t moving the needle toward the elusive 70 percent; according to the CDC’s own numbers, only 47.1 percent have been fully vaccinated, a whopping 23 percent under Biden’s magic number.

NEW: CDC Director says one quarter of the U.S. cases are Delta variant. @ChuckTodd: “Please get vaccinated. … And for those of you, spreading misinformation, shame on you. Shame on you. People are needlessly dying because of your misinformation. Think about it.” pic.twitter.com/eVmTkPsT0n — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 1, 2021

According to Todd; “We’ve got some breaking coronavirus news now from the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaking right now as the country once again is moving in the wrong direction on this virus,” he said.

“Walensky says there has been a 10 percent increase in cases since last week, 10 percent,” he added; “25 percent of those increase in cases are the Delta variant. She called the Delta variant quote, hyper transmissible and that its spread is being fueled by communities with low vaccination rates, Director Walensky says over a thousand counties have a vaccination rate lower than 30 percent” a reference to resistance in red states with strong contingents of Trump supporters.

“Folks, nearly 10,000 people died in the month of June. They were needless deaths,” Todd said, “Please get vaccinated. If you know someone who’s not vaccinated, find a way to convince them to get vaccinated. Literally, the only people dying are unvaccinated.”

Then Todd angrily wagged his finger into the camera; “And for those of you spreading misinformation, shame on you. shame on you.” He said; “People are needlessly dying, because of your misinformation, think about it, I don’t know how some of you sleep at night who are doing this for a living on television,” a veiled shot at Tucker Carlson of network competitor Fox News.

The increasingly hostile tone that is now being used toward those in the red states is a foreboding sign of what’s coming as a despised and discredited establishment prepares to resort to not only pitting Americans against each other over vaccinations but a likely expansion of the Democrats and Biden’s terrifying new domestic terrorism crusade in which those who have not obeyed to line up and roll up their sleeves to be designated as domestic extremists.

Dr. Fauci also resorted to such dangerous rhetoric when he said that vaccine hesitance is leading to there being “two Americas,” a concept that Democrats previously embraced when the seceded from the union over their defense of slavery.

The real message that Todd and his fellow Democrats are sending with their insistence that everyone in the county submits to being injected is that very little of this is about public health, it’s all about control.

