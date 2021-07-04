http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GJE1-40_ikU/

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) did not rule out a 2024 Republican presidential run Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Hutchinson was elected Arkansas governor in 2014, reelected in 2018, and is barred by term limits from running for governor in 2022 and beyond.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Before I let you go. You said on this very show earlier this year it was too soon to start thinking about a possible 2024 presidential run. Your term is going to be up soon as Arkansas governor. Former President Trump said this week that he made up his mind about running. What about you? Have you ruled it out?”

Hutchinson said, “I am concentrating on the present, which is getting through this pandemic, supporting Arkansas through my term. I want to be engaged for a national debate. It is important for the direction of our party and our country. That is my immediate concentration. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Bash said, “Definitely did not rule it out. I want to say that for the record. Governor, thank you so much. And have a great Fourth tonight.”

Nodded his head, Hutchinson said, “Thanks, Dana. Thank you, you too as well.”

