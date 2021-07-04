https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/561521-arkansas-governor-says-its-bad-precedent-to-send-privately-funded

Arkansas Gov. Asa HutchinsonAsa HutchinsonSunday shows preview: As delta variant spreads, US leaders raise concerns Overnight Health Care: White House trumpets return to normalcy | Arkansas COVID cases reach new high for second day | Preliminary data show J&J vaccine could be effective against delta variant 5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading MORE (R) said Sunday said that sending a state’s National Guard to the U.S-Mexico border using money from a private donor sets a “bad precedent.”

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” anchor Dana Bash Dana BashSullivan says US preparing more Russia sanctions over Navalny Sullivan: US will not be issuing ‘threats or ultimatums’ to China in COVID-19 origin investigation Sanders: Biden and I are ‘taking a look at reality for working families’ for infrastructure plan MORE cited South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemRepublicans eyeing White House take hard line on immigration Ohio governor deploys nearly 200 National Guard members to US-Mexico border GOP divided on anti-Biden midterm message MORE’s (R) use of funding from Tennessee billionaire Willis Johnson to send an initial deployment of as many as 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the southern border to respond to a record surge in migrants.

The decision is different from other state governors, who have paid for the deployment through taxpayer funding.

“Would you use a political donation to send your troops to the border?” Bash asked Hutchinson.

The GOP governor, who announced this week that he would also send his own state’s National Guard troops to the border, replied, “Not for this purpose,” adding that deploying the National Guard is a “state function.”

“I would consider that a bad precedent to have that privately funded,” he said.

While Hutchinson noted that governors may use “private foundation money” for things like “supplemental pay for some state employees,” he added that when it comes to the National Guard, this is paid for by “the usual state budget.”

Johnson said he sent the money to South Dakota through his family’s foundation, and told The New York Times this week that he wanted to aid in security efforts at the southern border to respond to “illegals coming in.”

“South Dakota is a small state,” he told the news outlet. “They want to help America, I want to help them.”

Johnson, as well as a spokesperson for Noem, declined to comment on the total cost of deployment covered by the donation.

Noem and Hutchinson have join a group of GOP governors who have committed to sending National Guard troops and state law enforcement officials to assist Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at the southern border. The state leaders argue that the Biden administration is not doing enough to respond to a recent surge in asylum seekers crossing into the U.S., mostly from Central America.

Noem, a potential 2024 presidential contender, said in a statement Tuesday announcing her troop deployment, “The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide.”

“We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden Joe BidenBiden on Richardson suspension: ‘The rules are the rules’ There is no ‘third way’ for Iran diplomacy Republicans eyeing White House take hard line on immigration MORE’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve,” she added.

