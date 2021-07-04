https://justthenews.com/government/security/armed-drone-shot-down-near-us-embassy-baghdad-reports?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

American forces shot down an armed drone as it flew near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to reports.

No one was hurt in the Monday incident, which took place less than 12 hours after a rocket attack was launched against Ain Al-Assad Air Base, where U.S. troops are stationed.

In the first attack, three rockets were fired on the base, said a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve.

“The rockets landed on the base perimeter,” Col. Wayne Marotto said in a statement. “There are no injuries and damage is being assessed.”

