https://www.dailywire.com/news/black-americans-blast-democrat-cori-bush-after-she-falsely-claims-black-people-arent-free-in-u-s

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) faced widespread backlash on Sunday after she demonized the United States on the Fourth of July by falsely claiming that blacks are still not free.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” Bush tweeted. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

Numerous notable black Americans slammed Bush over her remarks, including:

Darrell B. Harrison, podcast host: “Cori Bush is an angry black woman—a very angry black woman. Her anger is eating her alive from the inside out. I pity her because the ‘freedom’ she seeks is not the freedom she needs. As such, freedom will continue to evade her as long as she carries that anger within her heart.”

Cori Bush is an angry black woman—a very angry black woman. Her anger is eating her alive from the inside out. I pity her because the “freedom” she seeks is not the freedom she needs. As such, freedom will continue to evade her as long as she carries that anger within her heart. https://t.co/YIi9AYSoUQ — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) July 4, 2021

Leo Terrell, political commentator: “Do not respond to this idiot: She just wants attention: She hates herself!!!”

Do not respond to this idiot: She just wants attention: She hates herself!!! https://t.co/fOhMv6pfpx — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) July 4, 2021

Kimberly Klacik, former GOP congressional candidate: “I could say something rude, but I think it’s best to make sure we have someone running against her & ensure that individual has our full support along with access to every resource necessary to take her seat in 2022.”

I could say something rude, but I think it’s best to make sure we have someone running against her & ensure that individual has our full support along with access to every resource necessary to take her seat in 2022 🇺🇸 https://t.co/zHHWwJT3I1 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 4, 2021

Katrina Pierson, political adviser: “Apparently history continues to escape black Democrats who have probably never heard of Crispus Attucks. But then, these are the same people that continue to be, and vote for, Democrats who marginalize, compartmentalize, and victimize minorities in this country then complain.”

Apparently history continues to escape black Democrats who have probably never heard of Crispus Attucks. But then, these are the same people that continue to be, and vote for, Democrats who marginalize, compartmentalize, and victimize minorities in this country then complain. https://t.co/GkpntgwTfs — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) July 4, 2021

Thomas Chatterton Williams, writer: “I’m a 40-year-old American descendent of slaves. The year is 2021, and I have been ‘free’ my entire life. Another thought: Who is the ‘they’ in this construction? The implication is that black people (and presumably other non-whites) uniformly feel alienated from such notions of freedom. This would shock Ralph Ellison, Albert Murray, Stanley Crouch, and countless anonymous others.”

Another thought: Who is the “they” in this construction? The implication is that black people (and presumably other non-whites) uniformly feel alienated from such notions of freedom. This would shock Ralph Ellison, Albert Murray, Stanley Crouch, and countless anonymous others. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) July 4, 2021

Other notable responses include:

Allie Beth Stuckey, podcast host: “If you believe this, the moral thing to do would be to leave for a more virtuous country where black people are free and the land wasn’t stolen. Maybe there you’ll be able to run for political office.”

If you believe this, the moral thing to do would be to leave for a more virtuous country where black people are free and the land wasn’t stolen. Maybe there you’ll be able to run for political office. https://t.co/pDxhSXO7a5 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 4, 2021

Erick Erickson, political commentator: “America is so awesome even people who aren’t free can get elected to the United States Congress! America F— Yeah!”

America is so awesome even people who aren’t free can get elected to the United States Congress! America F— Yeah! https://t.co/7oMfLYG527 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 4, 2021

Dean Cain, actor: “Support this person at your own peril. Dangerous, divisive rhetoric that does nothing to help the USA 🇺🇸 or its citizens.”

Support this person at your own peril. Dangerous , divisive rhetoric that does nothing to help the USA 🇺🇸 or its citizens. https://t.co/ECaMusZv5f — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) July 4, 2021

Jay Caruso, editor: “You’re an elected member of the United States House of Representatives. You’re not only free, you’re one of the privileged. Have some self awareness.”

You’re an elected member of the United States House of Representatives. You’re not only free, you’re one of the privileged. Have some self awareness. https://t.co/y7SY2oHbaN — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 4, 2021

Ellen Carmichael, commentator: “FFS I don’t mean to be this person but if you hate this place so much, just go. There are some folks who see America as not only having zero positive qualities but also as having no hope for redemption. It’s tiresome and quite frankly boring at this point. The punishment is the point. My husband is an immigrant who wrote ‘USA! USA! USA!’ on July 4th on our family calendar. People like Cori Bush are out of their minds.”

FFS I don’t mean to be this person but if you hate this place so much, just go. There are some folks who see America as not only having zero positive qualities but also as having no hope for redemption. It’s tiresome and quite frankly boring at this point. https://t.co/mAmw5CYDnF — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 4, 2021

My husband is an immigrant who wrote “USA! USA! USA!” on July 4th on our family calendar. People like Cori Bush are out of their minds. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 4, 2021

Conor Friedersdorf, writer: “The freedom I’m referring to and that literally every freedom-loving friend I have is referring to is universalistic–our high regard for the principles of the Declaration is inextricable from its status as a promissory note anyone could and indeed did insist on cashing.”

The freedom I’m referring to and that literally every freedom-loving friend I have is referring to is universalistic–our high regard for the principles of the Declaration is inextricable from its status as a promissory note anyone could and indeed did insist on cashing. https://t.co/toFwXl6Xct — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) July 4, 2021

Britt Griffith: “This thinking is the product of public schools and woke University…. My multi millionaire minority boss who dropped out of HS in Chile to come to the USA thinks different. She tells us all the time how lucky and blessed she was to make it to America.”

This thinking is the product of public schools and woke University…. My multi millionaire minority boss who dropped out of HS in Chile to come to the USA thinks different. She tells us all the time how lucky and blessed she was to make it to America. https://t.co/pEyv7lLIw2 — Britt Griffith (@britttgriffith) July 4, 2021

Richard Grenell, former Trump administration official: “We should be clear: many Democrats hate America. Stop supporting these radicals who hate the greatest country in the world.”

We should be clear: many Democrats hate America. Stop supporting these radicals who hate the greatest country in the world. https://t.co/WeReLogBdr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 4, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

