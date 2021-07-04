https://www.foxnews.com/media/black-veteran-takes-on-crt-youre-not-born-into-a-caste-in-this-country-youre-born-into-opportunity

A Black combat veteran celebrated the United States and the opportunities it gives to people in a Fox News Independence Day special, calling America “the best place on the planet” for others like him who choose to pursue opportunity.

Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones sat down with fellow combat veterans; Frank Oakley, Julee Sanchez, Jacob Schick, and Jeff McDonald to share their stories of service and what Independence Day means to them.

“For me, this is in fact over my lifetime, the land of opportunity,” Oakley told Jones during a televised sit down. “I’ve seen other places, you are not born into a caste into this country, you are born into an opportunity. For the most part, if you don’t even be conscious of it, but if you work hard, do things that you should be doing, and that is not joining the crowd, be able to focus on what is right, and versus what is wrong, the opportunities are here for you in this country,” he asserted.

Despite its “warts,” America has proven to be “the best place on the planet” for others like him,” Oakley added.

“America has given me everything,” Sanchez said. “I’m living the American dream. I own my own home. I’m raising my kids on my own. I have a good job. I’m the American dream.”

“We are the… melting pot of the world, that is why we’re so resilient… we don’t all look alike, but we all bleed the same,” Schick said before adding,” “I’ll never be able to repay this country what it has given me.”

