FILE PHOTO: A physiotherapist adjusts an oxygen mask on a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease at the ICU of Parelheiros Municipal Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A physiotherapist adjusts an oxygen mask on a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease at the ICU of Parelheiros Municipal Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

July 4, 2021

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 27,783 new COVID-19 cases and 830 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

That brought the total in Brazil to 18,769,808 cases and 524,417 deaths.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Peter Cooney)

