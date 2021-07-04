https://www.oann.com/china-cyberspace-agency-says-didi-illegally-collects-user-data/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-cyberspace-agency-says-didi-illegally-collects-user-data



FILE PHOTO: A navigation map on the app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen on a mobile phone in front of the app logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A navigation map on the app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen on a mobile phone in front of the app logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

July 4, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cyberspace administration said on Sunday that it has ordered smartphone app stores to remove ride-hailing frim Didi Global Inc’s app after it found Didi illegally collected personal user data.

Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Friday it had launched an investigation into Didi to protect national security and the public interest, just two days after the company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Alex Richardson)

