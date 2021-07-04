https://www.oann.com/china-says-will-conduct-cyber-security-investigation-on-zhipin-com-huochebang-and-yunmanman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-says-will-conduct-cyber-security-investigation-on-zhipin-com-huochebang-and-yunmanman



FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign of Huochebang or Truck Alliance, an app for truck services, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign of Huochebang or Truck Alliance, an app for truck services, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

July 5, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cyberspace administration said on Monday it will conduct a cybersecurity investigation into online recruiting company Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing companies Huochebang and Yunmanman.

The Cyberspace Administration of China made the announcement on its official Wechat account.

