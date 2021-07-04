https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cori-bush-black-people-still-arent-free/
Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be “self-evident”… yet:
– 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws
– Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act
– George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice
Need I say more? #July4
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 4, 2021
Maxine Waters criticizes Declaration of Independence on Fourth of July.
Cori Bush says it’s freedom only for white people.
When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.
This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021
Brutal reaction to Cori Bush on twitter…