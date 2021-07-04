https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cori-bush-black-people-still-arent-free/

Posted by Kane on July 4, 2021 7:13 pm

Maxine Waters criticizes Declaration of Independence on Fourth of July.

Cori Bush says it’s freedom only for white people.

Brutal reaction to Cori Bush on twitter…

