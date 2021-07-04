https://conservativebrief.com/democrats-supreme-court-44242/



The Democrats’ efforts to pack the Supreme Court were put on hold after they proved unpopular with the electorate for a time, but the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling on Thursday in favor of two Republican-passed Arizona voting laws to protect election integrity have prompted Democrats to once again sound the call to add more justices to the roster.

Writing the court’s majority opinion on the Arizona case, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the laws instituted by the Republicans did not violate the 1965 Voting Rights Act. He was supported b y Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Chief Justice John Roberts. The three liberal justices, Kagan, Breyer, and Sotomayor dissented.

Liberal news outlet NPR said the decision “left close to a dead letter the law once hailed as the most effective civil rights legislation in the nation’s history.”

“Today’s ruling is another blow to voting rights,” Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Ed Markey wrote on Twitter. “We have no time to waste to protect the right to vote. We must abolish the filibuster and pass the For the People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act. And we must expand the Supreme Court.”

Markey was echoed by New York Rep. Mondaire Jones, who declared that the Supreme Court had “gutted” the Voting Rights Act pushed by Democrats.

“Today, the Supreme Court once again gutted the Voting Rights Act. If we don’t expand the Court soon, we will no longer have a democracy to protect. What are we waiting for?” wrote Jones on Twitter.

“And still some people have the nerve to question whether Court expansion is necessary,” Jones said in response to a tweet that accused Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of “stealing” Supreme Court seats for Trump.

Both Jones and Markey were joined by Georgia Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson, who also called for an expansion of the Supreme Court and abolishing the filibuster that prevents Democrats from simply pushing laws through. Johnson was quoting a political action group called “Demand Justice” that calls for the abolition of the filibuster, the passage of HR1, Washington D.C. statehood, and court packing.

✔️Abolish the filibuster.

✔️Pass HR 1 and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

✔️Make D.C. a state.

Calls to pack the Supreme Court were raised last year during the run-up to the election when Democrats introduced a bill to expand the court from nine to 13 justices. The issue is known as “court packing” and critics fear it would allow sitting presidents like Biden to install activist judges and reshape the trajectory of the country in a single direction.

When questioned on whether he supported the move, Biden refused to answer questions during his campaign last year. “Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue,” said Biden during a presidential debate, reports Daily Wire.

The move was a response to Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, whom Democrats see as pro-life judges and as obstacles to activist organizations like Planned Parenthood.

