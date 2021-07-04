https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/disney-theme-parks-drop-boys-and-girls-salutation-fireworks-show-angering-some-fans?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Disney theme parks in the United States have changed their long-standing salutation for their nightly fireworks shows to drop references to gender.

The announcements of upcoming fireworks shows at Disneyland and Disney World used to begin with, “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages.”

The new announcement, introduced in testing last week, now begins “Good evening, dreamers of all ages,” according to the Orange County Register.

Management says the change is part of a larger overhaul to create more inclusion inside Disney parks.

“It’s part of a broader effort,” a Disney spokesperson told CBS News. “It’s not about one or two things.”

Some fans took to social media to express their dismay.

“I HATE THAT. BRING IT BACK NOW!!!” one fan tweeted.

“Walt would never do that,” another wrote.

