Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was seen vacationing in one of the whitest and most conservative parts of the US over the holiday weekend, leaving many residents wondering if Zuckerberg had more nefarious purposes for being there.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – once dubbed the ‘neo-Nazi’ capital of the US – is one of the most Christian and conservative places in the country. The lake town also happens to have the hottest housing market in the US after thousands of mostly white conservative Californians fled there amid strict Covid lockdowns in the golden state.

Last March, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Coeur d’Alene Resort and burned hundreds of masks in a demonstration against the mask mandates that most of the country imposed.

When Black Lives Matter protests broke out across the country after the death of George Floyd last summer, as many as 400 armed civilians, mostly white men, patrolled the streets of downtown Coeur d’Alene to safeguard local businesses and civilians from a rumored Antifa incursion.

Coeur d’Alene is surely not a place wealthy liberal elites would normally choose as a vacationing spot, but over the Fourth of July weekend, Zuckerberg was seen in a viral Twitter post skimming along the town’s 25-mile long lake atop an electric foil surfboard.

In the video, Zuckerberg can be seen toting the American flag as John Denver’s anthem to West Virginia, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” plays as a soundtrack in the background.

Many Coeur d’Alene residents are wondering why Zuckerberg chose their town to celebrate Independence Day in the first place.

“Coeur d’Alene is a town with a demographic makeup Zuckerberg would surely consider ‘backward’ and inequitable, and the political and religious beliefs of our city’s residents are regularly banned by his social media platform when expressed. There are hundreds of lakes across his home state of California, why here?” one resident said on Twitter.

“These Silicon Valley technocratic dictators should be barred from enjoying the fruits of their ideological opponent’s successes,” another resident replied.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO who promotes anti-white racism, “diversity”, open borders, and BLM is currently on vacation in Coeur d’Alene; the whitest most Christian place left in America. He shouldn’t be welcome here.pic.twitter.com/5ILHxlLybe — Dave Reilly (@realDaveReilly) July 4, 2021

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan donated over $300 million to pay for polling place rentals, poll workers, and other election administration costs for the 2020 presidential election.

A recent Time magazine piece conceded that a lot of that donor money went towards getting states to change their election laws leading up to the election, making it easier to vote by mail, giving an edge to Joe Biden. In the months leading up to the presidential election, Zuckerberg’s platforms worked to suppress conservative news stories and ban countless conservative accounts.

Zuckerberg clearly did not want Donald Trump to win the presidency, and his support for Joe Biden is leading many to question why would he spend Independence day in a town that is safe and successful because of the ideas that former President Trump espoused.

Meanwhile, dozens of Target stores and other retail outlets are fleeing Zuckerberg’s home state as a result of policies pushed by politicians he is ideologically aligned with.

According to the California Retailer’s Association, three cities in California are among the top 10 in the country when it comes to organized retail crime–Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento. According to experts, the surge in retail crime is directly due to lax-on-crime policies pushed by liberal district attorneys and politicians in the state’s biggest cities.

Zuckerberg owns a $7 million home in Palo Alto, California, a $59 million Lake Tahoe compound, and recently just closed a deal on 600 acres of land on the Hawaiian island of Kauai for $53 million. North Idaho surely is an odd place for the tech mogul to choose to spend his Independence Day weekend.

Residents of Coeur d’Alene believe Zuckerberg is there because he’s planning to purchase and develop land in order to shift the demographics and politics of the town.

Coeur d’Alene’s hot housing market does not appear poised to slow down any time soon and a new ranking released recently landed the lake city atop the list of the country’s “hottest emerging housing markets” in the Wall Street Journal. But the nationwide surge in home sales is a housing boom without a homeowner boom.

Investment firms like Blackrock are buying hundreds of thousands of homes — and sometimes entire neighborhoods — raising prices, and competing with middle-class Americans looking to take advantage of low-interest rates and buy their first home. The vast majority of the corporations buying up all available properties are going to rent the properties out, making America a nation of renters.

Most Americans are being priced out of owning their first home easily by billion-dollar companies. Builders are wholesaling tens of thousands of homes to bulk buyer investors who are then turning around and renting out the properties to the American people they priced out of owning.

Some CDA locals believe Zuckerberg has big plans to develop in their hometown.

“Zuckerberg could have vacationed on the lake or ocean of any one of his many properties, instead he chose a town that he would consider ‘hateful.’ A real estate opportunity is a plausible explanation,” one local told the Daily Veracity.

